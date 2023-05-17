Missfresh Limited (MF) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) closed at $0.82 in the last session, up 50.29% from day before closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2744 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6914929 shares were traded. MF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5299.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on November 22, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.08.

On November 19, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $5.70.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MF now has a Market Capitalization of 8.56M and an Enterprise Value of -21.72M. As of this moment, Missfresh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MF has reached a high of $13.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1100, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0970.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MF traded on average about 98.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 882.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 7.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.89M. Shares short for MF as of Apr 27, 2023 were 99.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 102.43k on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

