Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Stocks Hit Low of $1.1800 Before Closing at $1.22

After finishing at $1.25 in the prior trading day, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) closed at $1.22, down -2.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21384195 shares were traded. MULN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1800.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MULN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when New Jonathan sold 159,066 shares for $0.23 per share. The transaction valued at 36,506 led to the insider holds 8,611 shares of the business.

Michery David sold 14,937,660 shares of MULN for $4,726,276 on Feb 16. The CEO, President now owns 113,665,510 shares after completing the transaction at $0.32 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, PUCKETT KENT, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $0.33 each. As a result, the insider received 33,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MULN now has a Market Capitalization of 233.57M and an Enterprise Value of 269.30M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MULN has reached a high of $42.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5984, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.1521.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 14.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 19.92M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 151.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.71M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MULN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 17.35M with a Short Ratio of 17.35M, compared to 11.17M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.44% and a Short% of Float of 11.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4 and a low estimate of $4, while EPS last year was -$2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.25, with high estimates of $3.25 and low estimates of $3.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.75 and $4.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.75. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $37.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.3M to a low estimate of $37.3M. As of the current estimate, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.8M, an estimated increase of 152.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.1M, an increase of 91.10% less than the figure of $152.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MULN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $131.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.7M, up 100.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.3M and the low estimate is $146.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.