MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

The price of MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) closed at $1.07 in the last session, down -2.73% from day before closing price of $1.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2166422 shares were traded. MPLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MPLN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $3 previously.

On July 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Colaluca Anthony Jr bought 35,000 shares for $1.47 per share. The transaction valued at 51,443 led to the insider holds 101,287 shares of the business.

Tabak Mark sold 4,500,000 shares of MPLN for $17,100,000 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 1,099,636 shares after completing the transaction at $3.80 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Kim Michael, who serves as the SVP, Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $4.37 each. As a result, the insider received 218,360 and left with 362,386 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPLN now has a Market Capitalization of 461.93M and an Enterprise Value of 4.91B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPLN has reached a high of $6.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0295, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9326.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MPLN traded on average about 1.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 639.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 595.81M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MPLN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 18.29M with a Short Ratio of 18.29M, compared to 17.43M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.88% and a Short% of Float of 4.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $232.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $232.67M to a low estimate of $232.67M. As of the current estimate, MultiPlan Corporation’s year-ago sales were $290.13M, an estimated decrease of -19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $237.1M, a decrease of -16.50% over than the figure of -$19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $237.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $945.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $936M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $940.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, down -12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $977.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $980.05M and the low estimate is $975.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.