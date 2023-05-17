Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

As of close of business last night, Nutex Health Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.51, down -7.23% from its previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0398 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1144997 shares were traded. NUTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5104.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NUTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on February 22, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Premier Macy Management Holdin sold 43,880 shares for $2.06 per share. The transaction valued at 90,560 led to the insider holds 41,964,832 shares of the business.

Premier Macy Management Holdin sold 125,498 shares of NUTX for $276,773 on Dec 12. The 10% Owner now owns 42,008,712 shares after completing the transaction at $2.21 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUTX now has a Market Capitalization of 622.42M and an Enterprise Value of 855.36M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUTX has reached a high of $11.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8473, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5523.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NUTX traded 1.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 650.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 321.69M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NUTX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.26M with a Short Ratio of 12.26M, compared to 10.68M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Nutex Health Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company.

