Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) was $0.82 for the day, down -11.49% from the previous closing price of $0.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1069 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2955810 shares were traded. PGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8119.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PGY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on April 26, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On February 16, 2023, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $1.50 to $3.

On January 13, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $1.25.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on January 13, 2023, with a $1.25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGY now has a Market Capitalization of 674.26M and an Enterprise Value of 575.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.84 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGY has reached a high of $34.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9494, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7682.

Shares Statistics:

PGY traded an average of 1.83M shares per day over the past three months and 1.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 683.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.37M. Insiders hold about 26.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PGY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.84M with a Short Ratio of 3.84M, compared to 3.95M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.12 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $822.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $780.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $797.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $748.93M, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $914.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.