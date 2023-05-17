Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) closed at $12.71 down -12.28% from its previous closing price of $14.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 749502 shares were traded. PSFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Paysafe Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on August 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

On August 11, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $3.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on August 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2.25 to $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSFE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.01B and an Enterprise Value of 3.43B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSFE has reached a high of $34.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PSFE has traded an average of 344.59K shares per day and 348.51k over the past ten days. A total of 60.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.42M. Insiders hold about 27.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PSFE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 1.36M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$19.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.07 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $377.54M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $379.87M to a low estimate of $375.34M. As of the current estimate, Paysafe Limited’s year-ago sales were $367.67M, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $399.65M, an increase of 5.50% over than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $403.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $395.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.