Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

As of close of business last night, Rigetti Computing Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.51, down -0.27% from its previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0014 from its previous closing price. On the day, 752541 shares were traded. RGTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RGTI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $2.

On August 09, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on August 09, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Danis Richard sold 50,871 shares for $0.56 per share. The transaction valued at 28,488 led to the insider holds 744,690 shares of the business.

Rivas David sold 19,646 shares of RGTI for $11,002 on Mar 30. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 309,336 shares after completing the transaction at $0.56 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Fitzgerald Alissa, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,131 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider received 5,288 and left with 67,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGTI now has a Market Capitalization of 70.84M and an Enterprise Value of -32.83M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGTI has reached a high of $9.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5358, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5358.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RGTI traded 896.40K shares on average per day over the past three months and 804.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 129.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.25M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RGTI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.95M with a Short Ratio of 4.95M, compared to 4.62M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $2.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $2.4M. As of the current estimate, Rigetti Computing Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.13M, an estimated increase of 23.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.27M, an increase of 16.60% less than the figure of $23.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.1M, down -4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.5M and the low estimate is $14.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.