SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) Stock Closes down -7.07% on Tuesday Trading

After finishing at $0.41 in the prior trading day, SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS) closed at $0.38, down -7.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0290 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1126402 shares were traded. SHFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3600.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHFS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHFS now has a Market Capitalization of 19.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHFS has reached a high of $30.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5273, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6508.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 635.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.84M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 19.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.66M. Insiders hold about 71.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SHFS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 399.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 236.81k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.97% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.