Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The price of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) closed at $0.12 in the last session, down -11.67% from day before closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0152 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4462098 shares were traded. SYTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1411 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SYTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYTA now has a Market Capitalization of 7.56M and an Enterprise Value of 8.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYTA has reached a high of $1.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1488, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2671.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SYTA traded on average about 3.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.5M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.13M. Insiders hold about 1.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SYTA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 790.63k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 1.95M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.94M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1M, an increase of 20.00% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.54M, down -9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.87M and the low estimate is $13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 97.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.