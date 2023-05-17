Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

As of close of business last night, Sonder Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.40, up 22.29% from its previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0729 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5285892 shares were traded. SOND stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4337 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3151.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SOND’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on April 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL bought 16,000 shares for $0.33 per share. The transaction valued at 5,280 led to the insider holds 91,000 shares of the business.

Bourgault Dominique bought 100,000 shares of SOND for $32,000 on May 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.32 per share. On May 15, another insider, BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, bought 14,000 shares for $0.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,480 and bolstered with 75,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOND now has a Market Capitalization of 63.59M and an Enterprise Value of 1.31B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOND has reached a high of $2.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6221, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4138.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SOND traded 1.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 219.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.84M. Insiders hold about 17.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SOND as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14.14M with a Short Ratio of 14.14M, compared to 10.73M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.45% and a Short% of Float of 7.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $163.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $165.85M to a low estimate of $160.6M. As of the current estimate, Sonder Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $121.32M, an estimated increase of 34.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $167.47M, an increase of 34.50% over than the figure of $34.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $167.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.34M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $627.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $613.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $620.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $461.08M, up 34.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $795.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $821.89M and the low estimate is $774.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.