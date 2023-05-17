Sonos Inc. (SONO) expected to report EPS of $Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the current quarter

In the latest session, Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) closed at $15.19 down -2.19% from its previous closing price of $15.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2427227 shares were traded. SONO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sonos Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $28 from $38 previously.

On August 16, 2021, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $43 to $50.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on February 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Coles Joanna sold 905 shares for $21.40 per share. The transaction valued at 19,367 led to the insider holds 22,963 shares of the business.

Coles Joanna sold 905 shares of SONO for $17,638 on Apr 03. The Director now owns 23,868 shares after completing the transaction at $19.49 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Conrad Thomas, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,792 shares for $19.24 each. As a result, the insider received 246,176 and left with 42,671 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.00B and an Enterprise Value of 1.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 57.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONO has reached a high of $24.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SONO has traded an average of 1.79M shares per day and 4.03M over the past ten days. A total of 127.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.59M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SONO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.79M with a Short Ratio of 11.79M, compared to 12.84M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.26% and a Short% of Float of 13.14%.

Earnings Estimates

