SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) expected to report EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter

In the latest session, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) closed at $2.42 down -6.92% from its previous closing price of $2.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5476260 shares were traded. SOUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4050.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SoundHound AI Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 01, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

On June 28, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on June 28, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 3,949 shares for $2.49 per share. The transaction valued at 9,827 led to the insider holds 1,034,198 shares of the business.

MARCUS LAWRENCE sold 75,000 shares of SOUN for $151,155 on Mar 24. The Director now owns 795,846 shares after completing the transaction at $2.02 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, MARCUS LAWRENCE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 48,905 shares for $1.95 each. As a result, the insider received 95,291 and left with 870,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOUN now has a Market Capitalization of 631.14M and an Enterprise Value of 666.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOUN has reached a high of $8.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4387, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5185.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SOUN has traded an average of 11.53M shares per day and 6.74M over the past ten days. A total of 219.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.94M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SOUN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.58M with a Short Ratio of 16.58M, compared to 12.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.54% and a Short% of Float of 11.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.13M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.4M to a low estimate of $7.68M. As of the current estimate, SoundHound AI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.15M, an estimated increase of 32.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.96M, an increase of 15.90% less than the figure of $32.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.13M, up 45.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $95.53M and the low estimate is $72.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 82.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.