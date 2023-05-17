Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Stocks Reach New Highs at $0.33 During Trading Session

In the latest session, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) closed at $0.33 down -6.85% from its previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0246 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1425121 shares were traded. ANY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3608 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3272.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sphere 3D Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on January 19, 2016, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On June 24, 2015, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANY now has a Market Capitalization of 26.56M and an Enterprise Value of 22.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANY has reached a high of $1.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3759, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4361.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ANY has traded an average of 848.22K shares per day and 646.37k over the past ten days. A total of 73.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.56M. Insiders hold about 2.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ANY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 623.36k with a Short Ratio of 0.62M, compared to 692.17k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.