Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The price of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) closed at $0.57 in the last session, down -9.52% from day before closing price of $0.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 858767 shares were traded. SBFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6179 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5500.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SBFM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Sebaaly Camille bought 30,000 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 22,905 led to the insider holds 174,465 shares of the business.

Sebaaly Camille bought 25,000 shares of SBFM for $30,500 on Jun 03. The CFO/Secretary now owns 144,465 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBFM now has a Market Capitalization of 14.68M and an Enterprise Value of -2.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBFM has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7025, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8656.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SBFM traded on average about 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.74M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 22.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.92M. Insiders hold about 17.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SBFM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 265.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 220.62k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.