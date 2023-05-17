TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

As of close of business last night, TeraWulf Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.57, down -0.63% from its previous closing price of $1.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1250967 shares were traded. WULF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WULF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on March 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Prager Paul B. bought 100,000 shares for $1.37 per share. The transaction valued at 137,300 led to the insider holds 475,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WULF now has a Market Capitalization of 266.36M and an Enterprise Value of 403.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 26.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WULF has reached a high of $3.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1916, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0755.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WULF traded 3.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.62M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WULF as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.24M with a Short Ratio of 9.24M, compared to 6.29M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.36% and a Short% of Float of 7.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $102.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $102.6M and the low estimate is $102.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 593.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.