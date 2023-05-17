TH International Limited (THCH) expected to report EPS of $N/A for the current quarter

After finishing at $3.12 in the prior trading day, TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH) closed at $3.31, up 6.09%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 752100 shares were traded. THCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of THCH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THCH now has a Market Capitalization of 760.05M and an Enterprise Value of 928.57M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THCH has reached a high of $10.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0969, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1292.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 329.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 472.2k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 160.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.59M. Insiders hold about 22.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.10% stake in the company. Shares short for THCH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 363.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 365.9k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.23% and a Short% of Float of 0.63%.