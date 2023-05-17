The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS)’s EPS estimates by 0 analysts

As of close of business last night, The Singing Machine Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.49, up 41.90% from its previous closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 39564029 shares were traded. MICS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MICS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Ault Alliance, Inc. bought 300 shares for $1.68 per share. The transaction valued at 504 led to the insider holds 1,807,800 shares of the business.

AULT MILTON C III bought 300 shares of MICS for $504 on Apr 19. The Executive Chairman now owns 1,807,800 shares after completing the transaction at $1.68 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Ault Alliance, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 500 shares for $2.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,025 and bolstered with 1,807,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MICS now has a Market Capitalization of 5.14M and an Enterprise Value of 4.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MICS has reached a high of $10.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7012, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6033.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MICS traded 212.26K shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.98M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MICS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 136.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 132.92k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.33% and a Short% of Float of 11.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.