There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) can be one of them

In the latest session, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) closed at $10.74 down -9.52% from its previous closing price of $11.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 787759 shares were traded. TERN stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.70 and its Current Ratio is at 33.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on May 08, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On February 14, 2023, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $17.

On February 07, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.UBS initiated its Buy rating on February 07, 2023, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Lu Hongbo bought 758,620 shares for $7.25 per share. The transaction valued at 5,499,995 led to the insider holds 4,340,212 shares of the business.

Vivo Opportunity, LLC bought 758,620 shares of TERN for $5,499,995 on Dec 23. The 10% Owner now owns 4,340,212 shares after completing the transaction at $7.25 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 137,931 shares for $7.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000,000 and bolstered with 4,882,854 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TERN now has a Market Capitalization of 665.87M and an Enterprise Value of 383.96M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 337.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TERN has reached a high of $14.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TERN has traded an average of 395.15K shares per day and 453.67k over the past ten days. A total of 54.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.95M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TERN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.87M with a Short Ratio of 2.87M, compared to 2.51M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.06% and a Short% of Float of 8.19%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.04 and -$1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.19. EPS for the following year is -$1.25, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.88 and -$1.49.