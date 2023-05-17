There is a good chance Cybin Inc. (CYBN) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) closed at $0.31 in the last session, up 0.39% from day before closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0012 from its previous closing price. On the day, 915993 shares were traded. CYBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3130 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2897.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CYBN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYBN now has a Market Capitalization of 69.64M and an Enterprise Value of 52.88M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYBN has reached a high of $1.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3658, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4929.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CYBN traded on average about 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 960.07k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 188.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.76M. Insiders hold about 22.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.86% stake in the company. Shares short for CYBN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.95M, compared to 2.98M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.24.