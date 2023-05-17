There is a good chance Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, Scilex Holding Company’s stock clocked out at $6.70, up 0.75% from its previous closing price of $6.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546783 shares were traded. SCLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.03.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SCLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCLX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.90B and an Enterprise Value of 1.89B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 49.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -193.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCLX has reached a high of $16.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SCLX traded 649.54K shares on average per day over the past three months and 485.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.11M. Insiders hold about 96.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SCLX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 1.17M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.