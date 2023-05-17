There is a good chance Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) will undergo another restructuring.

The closing price of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) was $0.23 for the day, up 2.68% from the previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0060 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1879106 shares were traded. SONN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2239.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SONN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Mohan Pankaj bought 371,600 shares for $0.22 per share. The transaction valued at 82,867 led to the insider holds 553,331 shares of the business.

Mohan Pankaj bought 60,000 shares of SONN for $35,100 on Mar 15. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 181,731 shares after completing the transaction at $0.58 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.39M and an Enterprise Value of -6.76M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -34.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONN has reached a high of $4.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3854, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3820.

Shares Statistics:

SONN traded an average of 1.22M shares per day over the past three months and 1.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.23M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SONN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 921.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 120.31k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.56% and a Short% of Float of 4.59%.

Earnings Estimates

