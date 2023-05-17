There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Telos Corporation (TLS).

As of close of business last night, Telos Corporation’s stock clocked out at $2.94, up 4.63% from its previous closing price of $2.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1152807 shares were traded. TLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TLS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 15, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $4.50 to $5.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Griffin Mark D bought 10,000 shares for $2.80 per share. The transaction valued at 28,000 led to the insider holds 763,900 shares of the business.

Schaufeld Fredrick bought 253,807 shares of TLS for $598,985 on May 12. The Director now owns 84,603 shares after completing the transaction at $2.36 per share. On May 12, another insider, Wood John B, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $2.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 462,000 and bolstered with 4,803,015 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TLS now has a Market Capitalization of 156.34M and an Enterprise Value of 58.73M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLS has reached a high of $12.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3696, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8480.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TLS traded 904.11K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.85M. Insiders hold about 10.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TLS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 1.57M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $289.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $179.92M, up 59.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $407.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $422.2M and the low estimate is $398.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.