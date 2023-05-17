There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS)

The closing price of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) was $3.55 for the day, down -4.83% from the previous closing price of $3.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 655807 shares were traded. PYXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PYXS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 02, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On November 02, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.

On November 02, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $16.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on November 02, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when PFIZER INC bought 1,811,594 shares for $2.76 per share. The transaction valued at 4,999,999 led to the insider holds 5,952,263 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PYXS now has a Market Capitalization of 124.59M and an Enterprise Value of -35.78M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYXS has reached a high of $6.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0368, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1593.

Shares Statistics:

PYXS traded an average of 3.92M shares per day over the past three months and 679.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.75M. Insiders hold about 11.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PYXS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.60M, compared to 4.85M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.47% and a Short% of Float of 11.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.94, while EPS last year was -$0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.22 and -$4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.13. EPS for the following year is -$1.74, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$2.33.