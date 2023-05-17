There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding The RealReal Inc. (REAL)

As of close of business last night, The RealReal Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.27, down -2.31% from its previous closing price of $1.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2669924 shares were traded. REAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2200.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of REAL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Sahi Levesque Rati sold 14,054 shares for $1.38 per share. The transaction valued at 19,395 led to the insider holds 642,838 shares of the business.

Sahi Levesque Rati sold 11,787 shares of REAL for $17,359 on Nov 20. The President now owns 656,892 shares after completing the transaction at $1.47 per share. On Nov 20, another insider, Suko Todd A, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer and Secret of the company, sold 11,174 shares for $1.47 each. As a result, the insider received 16,459 and left with 374,191 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REAL now has a Market Capitalization of 110.17M and an Enterprise Value of 412.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REAL has reached a high of $4.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2076, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5992.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that REAL traded 3.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.75M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.70% stake in the company. Shares short for REAL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.1M with a Short Ratio of 16.10M, compared to 14.38M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.07% and a Short% of Float of 17.50%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.02 and -$1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $132.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $134.8M to a low estimate of $130.94M. As of the current estimate, The RealReal Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.44M, an estimated decrease of -14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $131.23M, a decrease of -12.00% over than the figure of -$14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $135.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $563.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $535.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $554.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $603.49M, down -8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $640.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $730.7M and the low estimate is $551.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.