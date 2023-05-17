There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)

The price of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) closed at $5.30 in the last session, up 29.58% from day before closing price of $4.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1322908 shares were traded. UIHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.60.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UIHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2020, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $12.50.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on May 08, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when POITEVINT ALEC II bought 944 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 755 led to the insider holds 568,944 shares of the business.

DAVIS KERN MICHAEL bought 26 shares of UIHC for $21 on Dec 28. The Director now owns 284,644 shares after completing the transaction at $0.80 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Griffith Christopher, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,155 and bolstered with 52,662 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UIHC now has a Market Capitalization of 137.20M and an Enterprise Value of 61.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UIHC has reached a high of $5.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.54.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UIHC traded on average about 636.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 327.89k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.40M. Insiders hold about 55.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UIHC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 406.73k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 5.87%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UIHC is 0.24, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $116.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $118.44M to a low estimate of $118.44M. As of the current estimate, United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $153.27M, an estimated decrease of -24.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $134.18M, a decrease of -7.50% over than the figure of -$24.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112.52M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UIHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $443.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $443.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $462.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $589.76M, down -21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $374.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $374.06M and the low estimate is $374.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.