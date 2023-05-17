This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

After finishing at $10.68 in the prior trading day, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) closed at $10.02, down -6.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3553159 shares were traded. BYND stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BYND by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on November 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Ajami Dariush sold 27,690 shares for $14.65 per share. The transaction valued at 405,772 led to the insider holds 78,774 shares of the business.

KUTUA LUBI sold 15,139 shares of BYND for $217,682 on Dec 13. The CFO, Treasurer now owns 58,687 shares after completing the transaction at $14.38 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Moskowitz Beth, who serves as the Chief Brand Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $14.08 each. As a result, the insider received 70,388 and left with 19,179 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BYND now has a Market Capitalization of 672.45M and an Enterprise Value of 1.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.97 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BYND has reached a high of $44.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.73M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.00M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BYND as of Apr 27, 2023 were 19.52M with a Short Ratio of 19.52M, compared to 19.74M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30.42% and a Short% of Float of 33.29%.

Earnings Estimates

