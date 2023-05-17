Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

After finishing at $0.63 in the prior trading day, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) closed at $0.59, down -5.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0356 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7789681 shares were traded. AMRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6102 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5522.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMRS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on May 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $1.25 from $4 previously.

On April 28, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when ALVAREZ EDUARDO sold 231,368 shares for $1.23 per share. The transaction valued at 284,305 led to the insider holds 612,546 shares of the business.

Kung Frank sold 200,000 shares of AMRS for $700,000 on Sep 21. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.50 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, Kung Frank, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 400,000 shares for $3.60 each. As a result, the insider received 1,440,000 and left with 36,488 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMRS now has a Market Capitalization of 238.38M and an Enterprise Value of 1.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRS has reached a high of $4.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0506, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9612.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 365.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 231.21M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 55.33M with a Short Ratio of 55.33M, compared to 49.28M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.09% and a Short% of Float of 20.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $276.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $279.58M to a low estimate of $268.3M. As of the current estimate, Amyris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.21M, an estimated increase of 324.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $86M, an increase of 20.90% less than the figure of $324.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $601M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $487.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $532.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $269.85M, up 97.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $490.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $637M and the low estimate is $415.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.