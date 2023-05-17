Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Ducommun Incorporated (DCO)

In the latest session, Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) closed at $41.17 down -14.97% from its previous closing price of $48.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1202401 shares were traded. DCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ducommun Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 22, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $62.

On January 11, 2021, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $34 to $66.

On May 21, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $41.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on May 21, 2020, with a $41 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Oswald Stephen G sold 2,500 shares for $48.03 per share. The transaction valued at 120,075 led to the insider holds 265,006 shares of the business.

Wampler Christopher D. sold 900 shares of DCO for $44,793 on Dec 14. The VP, CFO, Controller, Treasurer now owns 21,870 shares after completing the transaction at $49.77 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Oswald Stephen G, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $50.38 each. As a result, the insider received 100,760 and left with 270,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCO now has a Market Capitalization of 589.34M and an Enterprise Value of 825.93M. As of this moment, Ducommun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCO has reached a high of $58.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DCO has traded an average of 53.80K shares per day and 172.32k over the past ten days. A total of 12.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.92M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DCO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 109.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 103.82k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DCO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 03, 2011 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2011. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 10, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.66. EPS for the following year is $3.68, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.81 and $3.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $190.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $191M to a low estimate of $190.69M. As of the current estimate, Ducommun Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $174.2M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.92M, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $197.84M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $778M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $758.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $769.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $712.54M, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $824.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $829M and the low estimate is $817.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.