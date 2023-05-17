Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of First Foundation Inc. (FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) closed the day trading at $3.79 down -4.29% from the previous closing price of $3.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1062387 shares were traded. FFWM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FFWM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on February 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $16 from $17.50 previously.

On October 26, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $18.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $21.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Lake David G. bought 2,000 shares for $3.99 per share. The transaction valued at 7,980 led to the insider holds 137,801 shares of the business.

Lake David G. bought 2,000 shares of FFWM for $8,380 on May 09. The Director now owns 135,801 shares after completing the transaction at $4.19 per share. On May 08, another insider, PAGLIARINI ELIZABETH A., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,610 shares for $4.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,403 and bolstered with 18,205 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FFWM now has a Market Capitalization of 354.45M. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFWM has reached a high of $22.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.9644, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.2646.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FFWM traded about 1.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FFWM traded about 1.43M shares per day. A total of 56.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.60M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FFWM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 1.43M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Dividends & Splits

FFWM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.08, up from 0.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%. The current Payout Ratio is 28.20% for FFWM, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 18, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $65.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $70.4M to a low estimate of $61.7M. As of the current estimate, First Foundation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $95.2M, an estimated decrease of -30.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.66M, a decrease of -30.00% over than the figure of -$30.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FFWM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $291.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $254.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $277.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $366.92M, down -24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $332.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $377.46M and the low estimate is $270.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.