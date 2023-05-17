Understanding Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) through its ratios

In the latest session, Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) closed at $1.17 up 7.34% from its previous closing price of $1.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1674726 shares were traded. IONM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Assure Holdings Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Parsons Preston T sold 2,500 shares for $3.03 per share. The transaction valued at 7,579 led to the insider holds 175,025 shares of the business.

Burian Martin Andrew sold 2,609 shares of IONM for $7,410 on Apr 10. The Director now owns 250 shares after completing the transaction at $2.84 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Burian Martin Andrew, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $3.31 each. As a result, the insider received 1,655 and left with 2,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IONM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.28M and an Enterprise Value of 15.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONM has reached a high of $113.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2510, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.0808.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IONM has traded an average of 475.01K shares per day and 2.15M over the past ten days. A total of 1.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.89M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IONM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 26.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 18.06k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 3.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.16 and a low estimate of -$4.15, while EPS last year was -$3.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.49, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$3.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.51 and -$12.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.53. EPS for the following year is -$2.79, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.3 and -$6.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.99M to a low estimate of $2.8M. As of the current estimate, Assure Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $4.7M, an estimated decrease of -24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.87M, an increase of 256.80% over than the figure of -$24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.98M, up 126.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.49M and the low estimate is $27.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.