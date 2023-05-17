Understanding Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s financial health through ratios

In the latest session, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) closed at $1.16 down -2.52% from its previous closing price of $1.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1352958 shares were traded. GOSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0900.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SMBC Nikko Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on December 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Giraudo Bryan bought 55,000 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 56,094 led to the insider holds 125,990 shares of the business.

Hasnain Faheem bought 440,500 shares of GOSS for $503,580 on Mar 22. The President & CEO now owns 4,495,897 shares after completing the transaction at $1.14 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Hasnain Faheem, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 269,389 shares for $1.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 322,324 and bolstered with 4,055,397 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOSS now has a Market Capitalization of 114.53M and an Enterprise Value of 135.14M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOSS has reached a high of $15.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2138, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3213.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GOSS has traded an average of 3.30M shares per day and 1.35M over the past ten days. A total of 94.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.93M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.76% stake in the company. Shares short for GOSS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.28M with a Short Ratio of 16.28M, compared to 17.06M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.06% and a Short% of Float of 26.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$2.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.84. EPS for the following year is -$1.49, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$2.32.