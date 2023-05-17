Understanding ONEOK Inc. (OKE)’s financial health through ratios

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) closed the day trading at $56.58 down -2.36% from the previous closing price of $57.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9414316 shares were traded. OKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.08.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OKE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $72 from $71 previously.

On March 02, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $74.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $71 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when NORTON PIERCE bought 8,975 shares for $55.54 per share. The transaction valued at 498,462 led to the insider holds 9,414 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OKE now has a Market Capitalization of 28.02B and an Enterprise Value of 40.65B. As of this moment, ONEOK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OKE has reached a high of $71.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OKE traded about 2.75M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OKE traded about 4.86M shares per day. A total of 448.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 444.24M. Insiders hold about 0.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OKE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.83M with a Short Ratio of 8.83M, compared to 8.74M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Dividends & Splits

OKE’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.82, up from 3.78 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.89. The current Payout Ratio is 70.80% for OKE, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 11422:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.94, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.67 and $4.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.35. EPS for the following year is $4.79, with 17 analysts recommending between $5.31 and $4.21.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $5.45B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.88B to a low estimate of $4.73B. As of the current estimate, ONEOK Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6B, an estimated decrease of -9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.79B, a decrease of -5.30% over than the figure of -$9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.96B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.39B, down -3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.35B and the low estimate is $16.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.