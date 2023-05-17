Understanding Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)’s financial health through ratios

After finishing at $1.02 in the prior trading day, Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) closed at $0.90, down -12.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1228 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5440994 shares were traded. QRTEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8863.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QRTEA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.20 from $4 previously.

On February 28, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11.50 to $6.30.

On April 09, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on April 09, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Rawlinson David sold 89,300 shares for $0.92 per share. The transaction valued at 82,406 led to the insider holds 372,004 shares of the business.

Wilm Renee L sold 18,100 shares of QRTEA for $16,708 on Mar 17. The Chief Legal/Admin Officer now owns 33,166 shares after completing the transaction at $0.92 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, ROSENTHALER ALBERT E, who serves as the Chief Corp. Dev. Officer of the company, sold 18,100 shares for $0.92 each. As a result, the insider received 16,704 and left with 198,841 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QRTEA now has a Market Capitalization of 385.67M and an Enterprise Value of 5.98B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QRTEA has reached a high of $4.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9208, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0017.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.91M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 383.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 341.40M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for QRTEA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 34.04M with a Short Ratio of 34.04M, compared to 28.64M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.76% and a Short% of Float of 10.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.36 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.79B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.79B to a low estimate of $2.79B. As of the current estimate, Qurate Retail Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.95B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.65B, a decrease of -3.40% over than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.65B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QRTEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.11B, down -4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.4B and the low estimate is $11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.