Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) closed at $0.22 in the last session, down -8.35% from day before closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0198 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1272634 shares were traded. UFAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2340 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2161.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UFAB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on November 18, 2015, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $15 from $16 previously.

On July 27, 2015, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UFAB now has a Market Capitalization of 3.11M and an Enterprise Value of 50.37M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UFAB has reached a high of $1.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1969, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5519.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UFAB traded on average about 4.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 11.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.61M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UFAB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 512.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.51M, compared to 72.84k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 5.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $31M to a low estimate of $31M. As of the current estimate, Unique Fabricating Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.07M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $33M, a decrease of -6.50% less than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UFAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $135.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $135.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.67M, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $154M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $154M and the low estimate is $154M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.