Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI)

After finishing at $0.44 in the prior trading day, ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) closed at $0.45, up 2.72%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0119 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7057918 shares were traded. ASPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5855 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4401.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASPI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Moore Duncan bought 10,000 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000 led to the insider holds 430,000 shares of the business.

Moore Duncan bought 20,000 shares of ASPI for $19,998 on Apr 06. The Director now owns 420,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASPI now has a Market Capitalization of 31.98M and an Enterprise Value of 30.42M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASPI has reached a high of $3.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8927, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4647.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 96.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 967.8k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 21.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.88M. Insiders hold about 21.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.13% stake in the company. Shares short for ASPI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 57.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 56.68k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.15% and a Short% of Float of 0.25%.