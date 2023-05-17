Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Groupon Inc. (GRPN)

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) closed the day trading at $2.97 down -3.57% from the previous closing price of $3.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1513496 shares were traded. GRPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRPN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 35.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 26.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on March 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Barta Jan bought 6,716,966 shares for $7.28 per share. The transaction valued at 48,899,512 led to the insider holds 6,716,966 shares of the business.

Barta Jan sold 5,110,558 shares of GRPN for $37,204,862 on Dec 20. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $7.28 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Barta Jan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,606,408 shares for $7.28 each. As a result, the insider received 11,694,650 and left with 100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRPN now has a Market Capitalization of 100.72M and an Enterprise Value of 166.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRPN has reached a high of $16.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0262, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.5826.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRPN traded about 1.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRPN traded about 1.33M shares per day. A total of 30.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.19M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GRPN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.54M with a Short Ratio of 4.54M, compared to 4.4M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.78% and a Short% of Float of 20.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.32 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $126.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $134M to a low estimate of $121.07M. As of the current estimate, Groupon Inc.’s year-ago sales were $153.22M, an estimated decrease of -17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.29M, a decrease of -11.80% over than the figure of -$17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $135M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120.54M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $551M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $483.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $505.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $599.09M, down -15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $523.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $577M and the low estimate is $478.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.