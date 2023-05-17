Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Trevena Inc. (TRVN)

In the latest session, Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) closed at $1.25 up 6.36% from its previous closing price of $1.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0750 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2558117 shares were traded. TRVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Trevena Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2020, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On August 28, 2020, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $5.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on August 28, 2020, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Shin Barry sold 31,785 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 13,032 led to the insider holds 873,056 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRVN now has a Market Capitalization of 6.61M and an Enterprise Value of -11.94M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 28.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRVN has reached a high of $12.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8748, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7360.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TRVN has traded an average of 2.53M shares per day and 15.16M over the past ten days. A total of 8.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.63M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TRVN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 170.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 53.36k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Earnings Estimates

