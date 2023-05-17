VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Shares Rise by 30.76% to Close at $0.60

The closing price of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) was $0.60 for the day, up 30.76% from the previous closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1421 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23743153 shares were traded. VVPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7412 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5010.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VVPR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VVPR now has a Market Capitalization of 9.23M and an Enterprise Value of 38.01M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VVPR has reached a high of $2.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4272, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5859.

Shares Statistics:

VVPR traded an average of 332.55K shares per day over the past three months and 3.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.37M. Insiders hold about 51.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VVPR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 215.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 236.38k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VVPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.4M, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.07M and the low estimate is $87.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 131.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.