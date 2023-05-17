Which analyst expects EBET Inc. (EBET) to perform well in the near future?

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) closed the day trading at $0.24 down -11.10% from the previous closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0309 from its previous closing price. On the day, 570894 shares were traded. EBET stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2690 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2115.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EBET, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Speach Aaron bought 18,611 shares for $0.54 per share. The transaction valued at 10,050 led to the insider holds 743,611 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBET now has a Market Capitalization of 9.08M and an Enterprise Value of 38.25M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBET has reached a high of $4.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3703, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9016.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EBET traded about 607.40K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EBET traded about 289.94k shares per day. A total of 21.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.38M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EBET as of Apr 27, 2023 were 379.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 360.31k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $76.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76.3M and the low estimate is $76.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.