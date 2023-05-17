Which analyst expects SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) closed at $4.76 down -0.21% from its previous closing price of $4.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 38244215 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SoFi Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on May 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $2.50 from $5 previously.

On May 12, 2023, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on May 02, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Noto Anthony bought 108,000 shares for $4.67 per share. The transaction valued at 504,706 led to the insider holds 6,488,539 shares of the business.

Rishel Jeremy sold 200,000 shares of SOFI for $1,093,120 on May 09. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 101,582 shares after completing the transaction at $5.47 per share. On May 05, another insider, Noto Anthony, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $5.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 153,513 and bolstered with 6,380,539 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOFI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOFI has reached a high of $8.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.6482, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7097.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SOFI has traded an average of 34.73M shares per day and 48.22M over the past ten days. A total of 923.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 871.52M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SOFI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 97.13M with a Short Ratio of 97.13M, compared to 91.7M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.33% and a Short% of Float of 12.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $476.22M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $503M to a low estimate of $437.86M. As of the current estimate, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $356.09M, an estimated increase of 33.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $508.28M, an increase of 21.20% less than the figure of $33.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $535.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $460.05M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, up 29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.84B and the low estimate is $1.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.