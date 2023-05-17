WW (WW International Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) closed at $7.15 down -3.38% from its previous closing price of $7.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5334030 shares were traded. WW stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of WW International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $13 from $3.80 previously.

On March 08, 2023, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $4.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its Sector Weight to Underweight on January 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when KELLY DENIS F bought 16,000 shares for $6.86 per share. The transaction valued at 109,760 led to the insider holds 96,921 shares of the business.

Westend S.A. sold 14,818,300 shares of WW for $105,950,845 on May 10. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $7.15 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Stark Heather, who serves as the Interim Principal Fin. Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $3.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,500 and bolstered with 13,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WW now has a Market Capitalization of 668.62M and an Enterprise Value of 2.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WW has reached a high of $10.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WW has traded an average of 8.57M shares per day and 7.44M over the past ten days. A total of 70.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.49M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.83M with a Short Ratio of 10.83M, compared to 5.72M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.77% and a Short% of Float of 19.86%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and -$1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.09 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $237.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $269.45M to a low estimate of $225.4M. As of the current estimate, WW International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $269.45M, an estimated decrease of -11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $241.54M, a decrease of -3.30% over than the figure of -$11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $293.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $227M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $930.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $915.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $919.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, down -11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $955.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.