Xos Inc. (XOS) Stock Closes down -10.99% on Tuesday Trading

In the latest session, Xos Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) closed at $0.41 down -10.99% from its previous closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0505 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1237093 shares were traded. XOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4698 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3726.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Xos Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 03, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.

On December 08, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $3.BofA Securities initiated its Underperform rating on December 08, 2021, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Mattson George N bought 35,300 shares for $0.58 per share. The transaction valued at 20,474 led to the insider holds 901,730 shares of the business.

Mattson George N bought 30,391 shares of XOS for $18,539 on Apr 11. The Director now owns 866,430 shares after completing the transaction at $0.61 per share. On Apr 10, another insider, Mattson George N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $0.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 62,000 and bolstered with 836,039 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XOS now has a Market Capitalization of 99.82M and an Enterprise Value of 73.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XOS has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5435, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9530.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XOS has traded an average of 332.33K shares per day and 377.49k over the past ten days. A total of 169.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.73M. Insiders hold about 18.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XOS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.06M with a Short Ratio of 5.06M, compared to 4.96M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.98% and a Short% of Float of 8.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.56M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $15.5M to a low estimate of $7.8M. As of the current estimate, Xos Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.77M, an estimated increase of 28.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.46M, an increase of 113.10% over than the figure of $28.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.25M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $78.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $67.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $71.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.38M, up 95.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $245.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $293.02M and the low estimate is $198.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 245.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.