0 analysts offer recommendations for NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) stock

The price of NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) closed at $8.96 in the last session, up 2.05% from day before closing price of $8.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652717 shares were traded. NRDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.67.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NRDS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on May 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $14 from $15 previously.

On November 29, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Truist initiated its Buy rating on November 29, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Chen Tim Chao-Ming bought 30,838 shares for $8.38 per share. The transaction valued at 258,422 led to the insider holds 685,477 shares of the business.

Yuann Kevin sold 1,225 shares of NRDS for $26,435 on Mar 03. The Chief Business Officer now owns 192,056 shares after completing the transaction at $21.58 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Yuann Kevin, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 2,357 shares for $21.14 each. As a result, the insider received 49,827 and left with 193,281 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRDS now has a Market Capitalization of 958.80M and an Enterprise Value of 885.60M. As of this moment, NerdWallet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 746.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRDS has reached a high of $21.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NRDS traded on average about 782.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 816.65k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 75.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.77M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NRDS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 4.40M, compared to 3.21M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 11.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.42 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $137.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.55M to a low estimate of $135.2M. As of the current estimate, NerdWallet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.2M, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $147.2M, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $160.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $126.91M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $634.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $557.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $608.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $538.9M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $702.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $774.99M and the low estimate is $601.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.