1 analysts offer recommendations for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) stock

The price of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) closed at $1.89 in the last session, down -1.05% from day before closing price of $1.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602551 shares were traded. TNXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TNXP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2019, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 18, 2017, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when LEDERMAN SETH bought 20,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 34,200 led to the insider holds 24,235 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNXP now has a Market Capitalization of 22.03M and an Enterprise Value of -97.44M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNXP has reached a high of $29.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2547, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4424.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TNXP traded on average about 202.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 427.89k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 10.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.34M. Shares short for TNXP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 238.72k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 400.77k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.38% and a Short% of Float of 0.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $17.35, with high estimates of $0.00 and low estimates of $14.49.

