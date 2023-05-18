5 analysts offer recommendations for Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) stock

As of close of business last night, Sana Biotechnology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.48, up 3.31% from its previous closing price of $7.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1490431 shares were traded. SANA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.09.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SANA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $40.

On March 01, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $35.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on March 01, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SANA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.22B and an Enterprise Value of 903.60M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SANA has reached a high of $9.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.12.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SANA traded 1.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 191.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.19M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SANA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 28.23M with a Short Ratio of 28.23M, compared to 30.36M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.75% and a Short% of Float of 30.61%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.72. EPS for the following year is -$1.49, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.1 and -$2.