A glimpse at Apyx Medical Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) was $5.94 for the day, up 4.95% from the previous closing price of $5.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2296314 shares were traded. APYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APYX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on May 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On April 02, 2019, Dougherty & Company reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Goodwin Charles D. II bought 11,750 shares for $5.96 per share. The transaction valued at 70,068 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APYX now has a Market Capitalization of 195.82M and an Enterprise Value of 186.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APYX has reached a high of $11.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.89.

Shares Statistics:

APYX traded an average of 193.91K shares per day over the past three months and 655.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.11M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for APYX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.87M with a Short Ratio of 4.87M, compared to 4.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.07% and a Short% of Float of 14.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.38M to a low estimate of $12.5M. As of the current estimate, Apyx Medical Corporation’s year-ago sales were $10.29M, an estimated increase of 34.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.34M, an increase of 27.70% less than the figure of $34.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APYX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.51M, up 33.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70.84M and the low estimate is $67.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.