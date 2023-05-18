A glimpse at Lumen Technologies Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.64, up 4.35% from its previous closing price of $2.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20341613 shares were traded. LUMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LUMN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $3.50 from $6.25 previously.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 5,000 shares for $5.34 per share. The transaction valued at 26,700 led to the insider holds 340,029 shares of the business.

CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 5,000 shares of LUMN for $31,550 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 335,029 shares after completing the transaction at $6.31 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Bejar Martha Helena, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $6.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 79,500 and bolstered with 101,430 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUMN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.31B and an Enterprise Value of 21.38B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUMN has reached a high of $12.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4418, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6816.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LUMN traded 30.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 17.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 992.69M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LUMN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 137.32M with a Short Ratio of 137.32M, compared to 149.39M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.67% and a Short% of Float of 15.59%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.28.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of -$1.76, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.54 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $3.69B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.71B to a low estimate of $3.63B. As of the current estimate, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.61B, an estimated decrease of -20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.64B, a decrease of -17.50% over than the figure of -$20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.55B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.48B, down -16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.52B and the low estimate is $13.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.