A glimpse at ProFrac Holding Corp.’s potential climb to old highs

The price of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) closed at $10.92 in the last session, up 4.40% from day before closing price of $10.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 723624 shares were traded. ACDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACDC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 271.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Wilks Johnathan Ladd bought 12,000 shares for $12.65 per share. The transaction valued at 151,800 led to the insider holds 74,890 shares of the business.

HADDOCK GERALD W bought 5,000 shares of ACDC for $62,862 on Mar 31. The Director now owns 39,166 shares after completing the transaction at $12.57 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, THRC Holdings, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 402,995 shares for $12.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,976,988 and bolstered with 19,127,995 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACDC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.67B and an Enterprise Value of 2.68B. As of this moment, ProFrac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACDC has reached a high of $27.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACDC traded on average about 792.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.70M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACDC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 2.9M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 12.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.4 and $2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.66. EPS for the following year is $3.84, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.41 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $874.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $953.2M to a low estimate of $806M. As of the current estimate, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $589.84M, an estimated increase of 48.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $884.37M, an increase of 29.90% less than the figure of $48.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $786.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.43B, up 43.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $3.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.