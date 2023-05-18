AEE (Ameren Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) closed the day trading at $83.33 down -0.23% from the previous closing price of $83.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1230973 shares were traded. AEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.66.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AEE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2216.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Guggenheim on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $89 from $84 previously.

On June 30, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $94 to $96.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $104.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 26, 2022, with a $104 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Diya Fadi M sold 5,000 shares for $84.41 per share. The transaction valued at 422,050 led to the insider holds 94,533 shares of the business.

Nwamu Chonda J sold 3,660 shares of AEE for $305,244 on Mar 09. The EVP, GC & Secretary now owns 36,692 shares after completing the transaction at $83.40 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, BAXTER WARNER L, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 49,819 shares for $81.83 each. As a result, the insider received 4,076,834 and left with 207,272 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEE now has a Market Capitalization of 23.76B and an Enterprise Value of 39.28B. As of this moment, Ameren’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEE has reached a high of $97.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AEE traded about 1.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AEE traded about 1.49M shares per day. A total of 262.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 257.49M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AEE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.09M with a Short Ratio of 4.09M, compared to 4.41M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 1.77%.

Dividends & Splits

AEE’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.52, up from 2.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.60.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.89, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.38 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.37. EPS for the following year is $4.69, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.74 and $4.65.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.73B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.73B. As of the current estimate, Ameren Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.73B, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.28B, an increase of 20.90% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.28B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.96B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.61B and the low estimate is $8.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.