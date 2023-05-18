Affimed N.V. (AFMD) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The price of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) closed at $0.92 in the last session, up 4.61% from day before closing price of $0.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0406 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553553 shares were traded. AFMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9290 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8502.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AFMD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On October 10, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AFMD now has a Market Capitalization of 100.39M and an Enterprise Value of -86.66M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFMD has reached a high of $3.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8054, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5721.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AFMD traded on average about 737.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 401.72k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 149.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.95M. Insiders hold about 4.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AFMD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.48M with a Short Ratio of 5.48M, compared to 5.34M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$1.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.96M, down -37.90% from the average estimate.